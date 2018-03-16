Marbella East

COSTAL VILLA CLOSE TO MARBELLALocation :Villa on the western frontier of Sitio de Calahonda (“Calahonda Royal”), the western edge of the property is the boundary between the district of Mijas and the district of Marbella, directly situated at the “Cabopino Golf Marbella” golf course, panoramic view of the ocean, around 50m above sea level, lightly sloping site, 500m away from the coast.Built in 1986-1987, fully renovated from 1999 to 2005.The villa is situated on a plot of 1300 m² and comprises 600 m² private land and 700 m² of common land. The common land is located in a closed group with 2 other villas, the common area includes a palm tree garden, a fish pond and a common pool of 11 x 6 m. A private road links the house to the public road.Equipment :This 350 m² property comprises three floors with two interior staircases, 1 exterior staircase, 4 terraces with a total of 70 m² (of which one has been designed as a wine arbour, another one is beside a small fish pond, and the other has an outside fireplace), a stand-alone garage.The private palm tree garden includes various types of palm trees, hibiscus, oleander, roses, bougainvillea, schefflera, a guava tree, etc. The private garden has an automated watering and lighting system.The villa has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/WC, 1 small hall, 1 separate kitchen, 1 living room/dining room and an indoor fireplace, 1 further living room with a bar, kitchen and dining area, and a special area for private events (currently equipped as a private disco), one bedroom is currently used as a fitness room, 1 workroom and laundry room.All living and sleeping areas have marble floors, heating via electric radiators, fans in all rooms, SAT TV with SPAUN for 6 separate connections on all floors, cable and WLAN internet, an extensive alarm system, end-to-end lightning protection system from Germany, external paintwork with dirt-resistant lotus paint.