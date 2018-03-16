Very spacious with modern furnishings for this villa of 320m2, only 15 minutes from Aix en Provence. The villa offers a completely modern and recent high-end materials renovation; functional, spacious and bright. The living area is an open space and fully facing south: the pool, garden, terrace, the reading corner, and patio dining area. The spacious kitchen is fully equipped and very functional and opens on to another terrace. The house has 5 bedrooms with 4 bathrooms. An extensive mezzanine, now serving as an office, enjoys an open solarium. The 5200m2 of land offers a beautiful view of the renowned Sainte Victoire, a large swimming pool with a fully equipped summer kitchen. Located in a luxury residence area this exceptional property shares a tennis court and a 2km. Golf course. Easy access to the highway Aix / Nice / Marseille.