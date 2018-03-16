高端地产新闻
在售 - Lapointe, WI, United States - ¥10,130,624
Lapointe, WI, 54850 - United States

1010 Big Bay Road

约¥10,130,624
原货币价格 $1,599,000
独立家庭住宅
湖畔 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 5000
    平方英尺 (10.23 英亩)

房产描述

Magnificent Hamptons style residence close to town and ferry docs. This meticulously cared for property includes nearly 500 feet of shoreline with a permanent 140 foot L-dock, and ten plus acres for privacy. This home features a lakeside wrap around deck and lake views from every room. The main level offers a cook kitchen, family room with two sided fireplace, formal living, dining room and office. Upstairs has an outstanding master suite with lakeside deck. Adjacent 32 acres is also available.

上市日期: 2016年7月4日

MLS ID: 4735683

联系方式

分部：
Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mike Lynch
6126198227

周边设施

周边设施
