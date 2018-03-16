1010 Big Bay Road

Magnificent Hamptons style residence close to town and ferry docs. This meticulously cared for property includes nearly 500 feet of shoreline with a permanent 140 foot L-dock, and ten plus acres for privacy. This home features a lakeside wrap around deck and lake views from every room. The main level offers a cook kitchen, family room with two sided fireplace, formal living, dining room and office. Upstairs has an outstanding master suite with lakeside deck. Adjacent 32 acres is also available.