PROPERTY:Nestled in huge park-like grounds that cannot be observed from the outside, this timeless real estate property (year of construction 1961/89) is located on a small hill with a wonderful view of the castle ruins of Kyrburg; it was thoroughly refurbished between 2012 and 2014. This one-of-a-kind villa provides the highest level of modern luxury on two spacious levels. The imposing living area with a modern gas fireplace offers fantastic panoramic views thanks to large windows. The huge terrace with an area of approx. 49 sq m is well protected because it has a roof. An open fireplace makes it a wonderful setting for social gatherings until well into the early autumn. In addition to a large bedroom and a dressing room with approx. 31 linear metres of wardrobe cabinets, the very private master suite area also offers its occupants a very stylish bathroom. The garden level is equipped with a wonderful wellness area. It includes a large, bright exercise room with a mirrored wall and shock-absorbing floor, a large sauna with a shower area and immersion tub as well as a very large swimming pool including a whirlpool tub and direct access to the garden. Besides an additional bedroom, the garden level also includes a room guest apartment which has a separate entrance, so it can also be used as a granny flat or accommodation for personnel. THE SPECIAL FEATURES:Numerous floor-length windows, natural stone floors, parquet floors, modern gas fireplace in living room, open fireplace on the huge roofed terrace (approx. 49 sq m), built-in kitchen, alarm system, EIB system, floor heating, master suite area with large dressing room, elegant bathroom and bedroom including a total of 31 linear metres of wardrobe cabinets, exercise room with mirrored wall and shock-absorbing floor, large indoor swimming pool with access to the rambling garden, whirlpool tub, sauna, immersion tub, lighting fixtures made of Murano glass pipe-blown by hand, door frames with invisible casings, numerous very modern and functional built-in elements, high-quality ceiling spotlights, utility room, granny flat, combined heat and power plant with low temperature boiler, garage with space for 4-5 passenger vehicles, a large number of parking spots. INFORMATION ON THE ENERGY PERFORMANCE CERTIFICATE:Energy Demand Certificate, 122,5 kWh/(m² · a), D, gas, year of construction 2013.MISCELLANEOUS:The commission amounts to 5.95% incl. VAT of the purchase price and is payable by the purchaser on conclusion of the purchase contract.The details provided above are based on information provided by third parties. Peters & Peters Sotheby´s International Realty does not assume any liability for the completeness and accuracy of that information.In the event that we have aroused your interest in this stunning property, please call Jennifer Peters at our Wiesbaden office or write us an e-mail.