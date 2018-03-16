高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥12,164,166
免费询盘

São Paulo, 04602-000 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥12,164,166
原货币价格 R$6,300,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4628
    平方英尺 (550.0 英亩)

房产描述

This magnificent duplex penthouse has a desired location a few minutes away from Congonhas Airport, Ibirapuera Park and Morumbi, Market Place and Ibirapuera Shopping Malls.It holds 430 m² composed of a wide social area with a double height ceiling to three ambiances – a living room, a dining room and a home theater room – a balcony with a panoramic view surrounding the whole social area, a terrace with a deck, a warm pool with a Jacuzzi, a gourmet space, a sound studio, a lunch room, a professionally projected kitchen, a service area and a staff quarter. The upper floor holds four suites and the master suite has two closets, a bathroom with a hot tub and two sinks, surrounded by an enclosed balcony with a panoramic view. This same floor holds a mezzanine area of 12 m² with a library.Warm and cold air-conditioning acclimatizes all ambiances. The condominium offers six parking spaces, a hobby-box and many leisure areas, including a tennis court, a SPA, a Jacuzzi and a steam room.

上市日期: 2017年4月17日

MLS ID: 33203

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Clara Trancredi
+551130610000

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Clara Trancredi
+551130610000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_