This magnificent duplex penthouse has a desired location a few minutes away from Congonhas Airport, Ibirapuera Park and Morumbi, Market Place and Ibirapuera Shopping Malls.It holds 430 m² composed of a wide social area with a double height ceiling to three ambiances – a living room, a dining room and a home theater room – a balcony with a panoramic view surrounding the whole social area, a terrace with a deck, a warm pool with a Jacuzzi, a gourmet space, a sound studio, a lunch room, a professionally projected kitchen, a service area and a staff quarter. The upper floor holds four suites and the master suite has two closets, a bathroom with a hot tub and two sinks, surrounded by an enclosed balcony with a panoramic view. This same floor holds a mezzanine area of 12 m² with a library.Warm and cold air-conditioning acclimatizes all ambiances. The condominium offers six parking spaces, a hobby-box and many leisure areas, including a tennis court, a SPA, a Jacuzzi and a steam room.