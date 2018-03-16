56 S Saint Francis Drive

Prominently located steps from deeded beach access, this gorgeous seven bedroom rental machine is situated behind the gates of Emerald Waters Village. Ideally positioned at the southernmost point of the subdivision, this home is characterized by an impressive consistent rental performance with outstanding history ranging from $150,000-$160,000 in annual gross rental income since 2012. Notable features include a three story vertical footprint anchored by a custom-built spiral staircase, first floor game room complementing the chef's kitchen and living room which is also located on the main level for optimum convenience. The open floor plan masterfully connects indoor and outdoor living offering easy access & enjoyment of the private in-ground pool area and ample size coveredpatio & sun deck. The master suite is a true retreat with a spa like master bathroom encompassing the western portion of the third floor which allows for gulf view corridors and sunset vistas. Each level allows for ample bedroom space with ensuite bathrooms and convenient laundry access as well as expansive covered porches. Emerald Waters Village is a gated, rental friendly community with exclusive deeded beach access located adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico in beautiful South Walton, Florida central to shopping and dining as well as the Sandestin and Seascape resort.