在售 - Miramar Beach, FL, United States - ¥8,204,602
Miramar Beach, FL, 32550 - United States

56 S Saint Francis Drive

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4344
    平方英尺

房产描述

Prominently located steps from deeded beach access, this gorgeous seven bedroom rental machine is situated behind the gates of Emerald Waters Village. Ideally positioned at the southernmost point of the subdivision, this home is characterized by an impressive consistent rental performance with outstanding history ranging from $150,000-$160,000 in annual gross rental income since 2012. Notable features include a three story vertical footprint anchored by a custom-built spiral staircase, first floor game room complementing the chef's kitchen and living room which is also located on the main level for optimum convenience. The open floor plan masterfully connects indoor and outdoor living offering easy access & enjoyment of the private in-ground pool area and ample size coveredpatio & sun deck. The master suite is a true retreat with a spa like master bathroom encompassing the western portion of the third floor which allows for gulf view corridors and sunset vistas. Each level allows for ample bedroom space with ensuite bathrooms and convenient laundry access as well as expansive covered porches. Emerald Waters Village is a gated, rental friendly community with exclusive deeded beach access located adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico in beautiful South Walton, Florida central to shopping and dining as well as the Sandestin and Seascape resort.

上市日期: 2017年12月29日

MLS ID: 788756

联系方式

分部：
Scenic Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jonathan Spears
+1 8509741761

周边设施

