151 Blue Sage Lane

Beautiful mountain craftsman style home in a private and peaceful hilltop setting with panoramic views from the slopes in Snowmass and overlooking the Snowmass Creek Valley. Designed by Charles Cunniffe, this home features interior designer furnishings, 29 foot ceilings, panoramic windows, cherry floors, walk out terraces, English garden Zeroscaping, three fireplaces, gas fire pit and hot tub. The chef's kitchen includes Thermador stove, GE Profile double ovens and two dishwashers. The main level master suite has a private terrace with gorgeous views of the surrounding mountain peaks, and a large master bathroom with steam shower, the guest suites feature en suite bathrooms, awesome views and private decks.