在售 - Snowmass, CO, United States - ¥16,789,340
Snowmass, CO, 81654 - United States

151 Blue Sage Lane

约¥16,789,340
原货币价格 $2,650,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4216
    平方英尺 (2.0 英亩)

房产描述

Beautiful mountain craftsman style home in a private and peaceful hilltop setting with panoramic views from the slopes in Snowmass and overlooking the Snowmass Creek Valley. Designed by Charles Cunniffe, this home features interior designer furnishings, 29 foot ceilings, panoramic windows, cherry floors, walk out terraces, English garden Zeroscaping, three fireplaces, gas fire pit and hot tub. The chef's kitchen includes Thermador stove, GE Profile double ovens and two dishwashers. The main level master suite has a private terrace with gorgeous views of the surrounding mountain peaks, and a large master bathroom with steam shower, the guest suites feature en suite bathrooms, awesome views and private decks.

上市日期: 2015年8月3日

MLS ID: 140400

联系方式

分部：
Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jana Dillard
+1 9709489731

