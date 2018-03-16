高端地产新闻
在售 - Aspen, CO, United States - ¥221,746,000
免费询盘

Aspen, CO, 81611 - United States

720 Willoughby Way

约¥221,746,000
原货币价格 $35,000,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 8737
    平方英尺

房产描述

Brand new David Johnston-designed masterpiece, front and center on Willoughby Way. Completed in 2016, this home offers unparalleled amenities with a canvas of all four ski mountains as the backdrop. Finishes include a Bulthaup kitchen, 20’ floor-to-ceiling windows, outdoor kitchen, heated pool, Waterworks fixtures, and snowmelt motor-court/decks. This home sets a new bar for luxury. Enhanced with state-of-the-art Crestron lighting, Colorado Buff Sandstone and neutral palettes to showcase art. Just steps to the Rio Grande trail, it's the perfect home and location for contemporary Aspen living.

上市日期: 2010年11月14日

MLS ID: 146778

联系方式

分部：
Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Gary Feldman
9709483737

