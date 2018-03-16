高端地产新闻
在售 - Mesa, AZ, United States - ¥12,005,962
Mesa, AZ, 85207 - United States

4327 N Sonoran Heights Cir

约¥12,005,962
原货币价格 $1,895,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 7326
    平方英尺

房产描述

Elegance & Sophistication unite w/ quality craftsmanship & the finest amenities to create a TRUE MASTERPIECE! Gracing 7,326 SF, this spacious & functional estate offers a seamless flow for indoor/outdoor entertaining & everyday living. A fully automated “smart house” with one-button controls for everything from lighting, sound, window/door locks, security, air controls, and more. Featuring a large living room with dramatic 20' wood beamed cathedral ceilings, wine room & a retractable glass wall leading to a backyard oasis, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, a dining room w/ wood barrel ceiling & executive office w/ custom wood cladding & coffered ceiling both enjoying STUNNING city light VIEWS. Gourmet kitchen w/ incredible European cabinetry, including high end granite counters,8-burner Viking gas cooktop, 72" Viking fridge, dual dishwashers, double ovens, copper sink & opens to spacious family room. Romantic master suite w/ gas fireplace, sitting area, luxurious bath w/ zero edge Jacuzzi tub w/ fiber optic lights, oversized marble shower, custom dual vanities & custom closet w/ tandem washer/dryer hookup. Entertainers backyard boasts a play/lap pool w/ spa & real stone grotto, unique 18 foot high sheer descent rooftop waterfall, built-in BBQ and outdoor fireplace. Generous basement offers bonus/game room w/ built-in bar area, dedicated & installed theater/media room & BR/BA. Oversized and extended 4 car garage with ample amounts of storage. Award winning Las Sendas offers golf, 2 community pools, 6 tennis courts, parks, trails, restaurants & close to fwys, lakes & natural preserves. Welcome home! SEE DOCS TAB FOR LIST OF FINISHES & FEATURES

上市日期: 2017年12月19日

MLS ID: 5700308

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Christine Anthony
4802000972

周边设施

周边设施
