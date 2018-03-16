高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Porto, Portugal - ¥9,732,273
免费询盘

Porto, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥9,732,273
原货币价格 €1,250,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3778
    平方英尺 (303.0 )

房产描述

Townhouse with 3 bedrooms plus one smaller room, with typical Porto houses features and with inspiration from the beginning of the century. Central location, 5 minutes away from Avenida dos Aliados, located in one of the most typical streets of Porto, totally renovated. The facade is tiled with granite ornament, it has double entry and garage, with automatic gate and place for two cars, two motorcycles and storage space. The staircase is central, with a skylight, the floors are in Riga, the ceilings are plastered with wonderful recovered original details. The braking is the original, in wood, being in perfect state of conservation. The double roof is new, made of a sandwich panel coated with traditional ceramic tile. All water, electricity, sewage, gas and heating infrastructures are new. Heating consisting of dedicated heat pump and fan-convectors units, and another for heating sanitary waters, being able to be connected to solar panels. All the ceramic tiles of the house, such as kitchen and balcony are in traditional hydraulic mosaic. This property currently has two suites on the top floor and a large terrace facing the garden.

上市日期: 2018年3月13日

MLS ID: 107170611

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Pedro Pinheiro
351919037919

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Pedro Pinheiro
351919037919

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_