Townhouse with 3 bedrooms plus one smaller room, with typical Porto houses features and with inspiration from the beginning of the century. Central location, 5 minutes away from Avenida dos Aliados, located in one of the most typical streets of Porto, totally renovated. The facade is tiled with granite ornament, it has double entry and garage, with automatic gate and place for two cars, two motorcycles and storage space. The staircase is central, with a skylight, the floors are in Riga, the ceilings are plastered with wonderful recovered original details. The braking is the original, in wood, being in perfect state of conservation. The double roof is new, made of a sandwich panel coated with traditional ceramic tile. All water, electricity, sewage, gas and heating infrastructures are new. Heating consisting of dedicated heat pump and fan-convectors units, and another for heating sanitary waters, being able to be connected to solar panels. All the ceramic tiles of the house, such as kitchen and balcony are in traditional hydraulic mosaic. This property currently has two suites on the top floor and a large terrace facing the garden.