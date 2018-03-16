This modern, remodeled apartment has a living area to three ambiances surrounded by a terrace. It is in a high floor and offers great view of Ibirapuera Park, with great natural lightning. The kitchen and the suites all have Florense brand cabinets and wardrobes, there is air-conditioning in all ambiances and the condominium offers many leisure areas, such as: toy library, swimming pool, steam room, sports court, fitness space, ball room and a gourmet space with a barbecue pit and a pizza oven, also offering energy generators, a blinded sentry-house and four parking spaces.