在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥7,530,198
São Paulo, 04514-040 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥7,530,198
原货币价格 R$3,900,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 2647
    平方英尺 (366.0 )

房产描述

This modern, remodeled apartment has a living area to three ambiances surrounded by a terrace. It is in a high floor and offers great view of Ibirapuera Park, with great natural lightning. The kitchen and the suites all have Florense brand cabinets and wardrobes, there is air-conditioning in all ambiances and the condominium offers many leisure areas, such as: toy library, swimming pool, steam room, sports court, fitness space, ball room and a gourmet space with a barbecue pit and a pizza oven, also offering energy generators, a blinded sentry-house and four parking spaces.

上市日期: 2017年8月3日

MLS ID: 30676

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Clara Trancredi
+551130610000

