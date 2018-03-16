611 Hermitage Circle

Located on one of the premier locations in L'Hermitage, this inviting custom courtyard home features spectacular golf course and lake views of the Arnold Palmer Signature course. This home offers 4 bedrooms, plus den with 3 full and 1 half baths within over 4,000 square feet of air conditioned living space. Property highlights include a well equipped kitchen with a center island, raised breakfast bar and a charming breakfast nook that opens to the expansive courtyard with a covered lanai. The elegant master suite features spacious his-and-hers walk-in closets, luxurious master bath with his-and-hers vanities, Roman tub and a water closet. Additional features include a study, private guest suite, with upper tier finishes throughout.