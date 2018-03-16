高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Palm Beach Gardens, FL, United States - ¥9,503,400
免费询盘

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, 33410 - United States

611 Hermitage Circle

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
湖畔 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4051
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located on one of the premier locations in L'Hermitage, this inviting custom courtyard home features spectacular golf course and lake views of the Arnold Palmer Signature course. This home offers 4 bedrooms, plus den with 3 full and 1 half baths within over 4,000 square feet of air conditioned living space. Property highlights include a well equipped kitchen with a center island, raised breakfast bar and a charming breakfast nook that opens to the expansive courtyard with a covered lanai. The elegant master suite features spacious his-and-hers walk-in closets, luxurious master bath with his-and-hers vanities, Roman tub and a water closet. Additional features include a study, private guest suite, with upper tier finishes throughout.

上市日期: 2017年12月1日

MLS ID: RX-10387151

联系方式

分部：
The Bear's Club Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mark Griffin

联系方式

分部：
The Bear's Club Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mark Griffin

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_