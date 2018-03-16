6231 E Naumann Dr

Located in the prestigious guard-gated subdivision of Finisterre, which may be considered as the ''Bel Air'' of Paradise Valley. Home sites on 1.04 acres and a great backyard with its expansive covered patio, built in BBQ, fireplaces, diving pool and lush landscaping is perfect for entertaining. A superb interior lot including striking views of Camelback Mountain. Inside you’ll find an attractive eat-in kitchen with a granite island, as well as a large family room with a fireplace, wet bar and an entertainment unit. This charming home offers a flexible split floor plan with 7,650 sq. ft, 5 large en suite bedrooms/8 baths, including an office. This floor plan also has a potential mother-in-law or teen suite with separate entrance. Now just bring your finish design touches.