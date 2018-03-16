高端地产新闻
在售 - Paradise Valley, AZ, United States - ¥17,739,680
Paradise Valley, AZ, 85253 - United States

6231 E Naumann Dr

约¥17,739,680
原货币价格 $2,800,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 7650
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located in the prestigious guard-gated subdivision of Finisterre, which may be considered as the ''Bel Air'' of Paradise Valley. Home sites on 1.04 acres and a great backyard with its expansive covered patio, built in BBQ, fireplaces, diving pool and lush landscaping is perfect for entertaining. A superb interior lot including striking views of Camelback Mountain. Inside you’ll find an attractive eat-in kitchen with a granite island, as well as a large family room with a fireplace, wet bar and an entertainment unit. This charming home offers a flexible split floor plan with 7,650 sq. ft, 5 large en suite bedrooms/8 baths, including an office. This floor plan also has a potential mother-in-law or teen suite with separate entrance. Now just bring your finish design touches.

上市日期: 2018年1月7日

MLS ID: 5705645

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
David Newman
4805443144

联系方式

