Relax on 3 hilltop acres in York Harbor. Classic shingle-style home built in 1885, features 5,164SF of living space including a summer kitchen, master suite w/ balcony & private guest quarters. Original architectural details remain. Updated in 1924 & since 1989, enjoy harbor life this summer and redecorate during the winter. A 2-story barn, wrap-around porch, extensive landscaping & stone walls create a unique property. Subdivision possible.