700 Upper Ganges Road

EXCLUSIVE LISTING - Fine country living awaits at this sunny Salt Spring Island address with upscale stabling, bridle trails and an extensive array of sport appropriate riding, training and housing facilities. The picturesque acreage offers substantially level grounds, ponds, gardens and a beautifully appointed main house with guest wing, home occupation, or extended family living accommodations. Additionally, there is a detached manufactured home for caretaker or staff requirements. Located across from the Salt Spring Golf Course, and minutes to Ganges, the central location is convenient to parks, lakes and the local movie theatre, yet feels utterly rural within its private, gated setting. This is a horse lover's dream and an avid gardener's opportunity to create a self-sufficient lifestyle and a legacy property. The Main House: * Lofty Ceilings *Timber and frame design *Interior mezzanine loft space *Sunken Living Room *Master Bedroom with balcony and ensuite *Country kitchen with pantry *Newer decks *Panabode wing for guests, extended family or "Bale & Breakfast" (B&B) potential The Stables: *6 box stalls with rubber mats and separate run out *Automatic waters *Quality hardware *Custom tack boxes *Separate hay and shavings storage bays *Insulated *Heated tack rooms *3 pc bath Horse Sporting and Grazing: *20x60 all-weather dressage arena with sprinkler system for adjustment to rubber/sand footing to suit the season *6 individual paddocks *Large grass pasture *Automatic waterers *Round training ring *Hay field *High tensile vinyl system fencing Outbuildings: *Farm implement shed *Overheight garage *Greenhouse *Pumphouse *Workshop