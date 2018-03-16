高端地产新闻
在售 - Atlanta, GA, United States - ¥26,609,520
Atlanta, GA, 30342 - United States

449 Blackland Road Nw

约¥26,609,520
原货币价格 $4,200,000
独立家庭住宅
  • 7
    卧室
  • 11
    浴室 (11 全卫)
  • 8886
    平方英尺 (1.66 英亩)

Elegant traditional home in the prestigious Tuxedo Park area of Buckhead. Designed by Duane Stone, this home is exceptional in quality and detail. Ceilings on main are 11' with 13' in the living room. Walk out back yard with beautiful pool and large flat yard. Elevator, master suite on main with adjoining library, four large bedroom suites upstairs with living room, suite above three car garage, huge terrace level with exercise, media, workroom, office/bedroom with full bath. Large kitchen open to family room. Fabulous home for entertaining - owners have hosted many large charity events. Home size does not reflect the huge terrace level. And there is also a well!

上市日期: 2017年7月12日

MLS ID: 5877508

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Betsy Akers
+1 4043728144

