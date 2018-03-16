449 Blackland Road Nw

Elegant traditional home in the prestigious Tuxedo Park area of Buckhead. Designed by Duane Stone, this home is exceptional in quality and detail. Ceilings on main are 11' with 13' in the living room. Walk out back yard with beautiful pool and large flat yard. Elevator, master suite on main with adjoining library, four large bedroom suites upstairs with living room, suite above three car garage, huge terrace level with exercise, media, workroom, office/bedroom with full bath. Large kitchen open to family room. Fabulous home for entertaining - owners have hosted many large charity events. Home size does not reflect the huge terrace level. And there is also a well!