This Unique Farmhouse in the very sought-after area of Zurrieq situated in the South West Region of Malta brings to you a combination of a 400-year-old history and the new. This Farmhouse boasts an internal living area of 650 sqm on a plot of over 2,000 sqm You will be welcomed by an entrance hall with study, through the original part of the house retaining its original features and leading to an internal covered courtyard, but still enjoying natural light also having a stone staircase leading to the sleeping quarters. Further on is a sewing room and a guest WC with a utility room. Large living room leading to a dining room where a spiral staircase leads to the upper and roof level. From the dining room one is greeted with the kitchen/breakfast with pantry enjoying natural light and overlooking the mature garden. Up the sleeping quarters one finds a very large master bedroom complete with an end-suite bathroom and a walk-in-wardrobe, having large doors to a terrace overlooking the garden, deck pool area. Another double bedroom overlooks the side garden and another large bedroom which overlooks the courtyard also enjoying natural light and the side garden and two guest bathrooms. The pool area is served with a kitchenette, showers and outdoor furniture storage and the pump room. The landscaped area of 648 sqm leads to the back field of another 1,013 sqm which has recently been landscaped with small olive trees.