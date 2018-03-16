1425 Av. Du Docteur-penfield, Apt. 1c

Elegant 2-storey, 2 bedroom + den, luxury residence in the prestigious 'Reford House'. 2 Entrances (1 private from the exterior).Magnificent 2,505 square feet with an outstanding layout ideal for entertaining & gracious living. Upper level dedicated to the master suite. Private patio, 2 fireplaces, indoor pool, 2 garages. Ideal location steps from Mt. Royal, McGill & Concordia Universities, Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, shopping, transportation, restaurants. Lovely park with sections for people and for dogs, right across the street. Situated on Dr. Penfield between Redpath Street & Avenue du Musée.