8 Duck Pond Rd

Location! Location! Set on one of Alpine's most desirable and prestigious streets! This property is a level acre backing to the alpine country club golf course and surrounded by multi-million dollar homes. This house offers an open floor plan with a convenient 1st floor master suite, a country kitchen opening to a large family room with cathedral ceiling and fireplace. Perfect for casual and gracious living enjoy Apine's award winning schools and low real estate taxes just 7 miles from Manhattan and easy access to all major highways and airports.