高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Alpine, NJ, United States - ¥15,839,000
免费询盘

Alpine, NJ, 07620 - United States

8 Duck Pond Rd

约¥15,839,000
原货币价格 $2,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)

房产描述

Location! Location! Set on one of Alpine's most desirable and prestigious streets! This property is a level acre backing to the alpine country club golf course and surrounded by multi-million dollar homes. This house offers an open floor plan with a convenient 1st floor master suite, a country kitchen opening to a large family room with cathedral ceiling and fireplace. Perfect for casual and gracious living enjoy Apine's award winning schools and low real estate taxes just 7 miles from Manhattan and easy access to all major highways and airports.

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: 1744832

联系方式

分部：
Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Rosemarie Campi
2017689300

联系方式

分部：
Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Rosemarie Campi
2017689300

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_