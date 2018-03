Waterfront.One Of The Most Iconic And Significant Residences On The North Shore Of Long Island.Designed By Mckim,Mead & White.Spectacularly Restored And Enhanced For Today's Modern Living By Award Winning Architect Bill Harrison.5.3 Acres, Sweeping Views Of Li Sound With 391Ft Of Sandy Beach.Residence Boasts A Motor Lodge, Historic Guest House, Boat House And Tennis Ct