On the border of the Kiełpiński Lake Reserve, just 20 km from Warsaw, there is situated a residence with a beautifully arranged garden. The charming willows as hosts of the garden greet arriving ones on their territory. A walk through garden paths among carefully selected plants is a great pleasure, and during summer days it is nice to cool off in the swimming pond. Garden surprises us also with a hidden behind the trees place to play basketball. Guest willows lead us to the door of the residence, which thanks to its spreading shape, seems to welcome newcomers with open arms. The ground floor is an open space with separate parts: a fireplace, dining area and living area, culminating in the conservatory and from there is a way out to the garden. On the ground floor there is a kitchen and TV room. The elegant marble staircase leads to the second floor, which is a zone private household. Four bedrooms with private bathrooms, a billiard room, a gym, a sauna and a mezzanine form a coherent whole with the ground floor of the residence. House surprises as well as garden when we discover extra loft space arranged as a games room for young members of the household. The residence includes all the systems and facilities allowing convenient functioning of the house. Intelligent management system, underfloor heating, central air conditioning, heated driveway are just some of them. In the body of the building there is a large garage, which easily fit two cars and a motorcycle, as well as self-contained apartment for the housekeeper.