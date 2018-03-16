Casa Blanca, a crown jewel colonial villa in the heart of town and one of the finest showcases of Granada's grand colonial style. Built in the 1750s and recently given a 2-year loving restoration to preserve the original architectural details and integrate all of today’s modern amenities, the home features 6,000 sq ft of living area, 6 bedrooms with 6 baths plus one guest bath, a fully equipped modern kitchen, A/C in each room, soaring ceiling heights, one of a kind 10 foot solid wood doors, a lush central courtyard and a 40' pool to cool off on hot afternoons. Casa Blanca is one of the best located homes in all Granada. Situated at the top of the pedestrian street, Calle La Calzada, the home is right next door to Granada's famous main cathedral and just steps from the bustling central park. Casa Blanca’s other name is “Casa Cuarto” which means “House Four.” When buildings were numbered during early colonial days in Granada, they started at the heart of the city with the Cathedral of Granada and began numbering from there. Number one was the Cathedral, two and three the two bishop’s houses and number four was Casa Blanca. Casa Blanca enjoys a spectacular master bedroom suite with hardwood floors, a custom king size bed, a private patio overlooking the courtyard and views of the cathedral, a spacious bathroom with double shower overlooking the courtyard, bidet and an iron clawfoot bathtub.Three double bedrooms on the main floor each have queen-size beds and en-suite bathrooms. All have flat screen TVs, AC and overhead fans. A fifth room is also available along with a separate bedroom located beyond the kitchen on the ground floor suitable for a live in nanny or maid and has a single bed, private bathroom, fridge and TV.The home enjoys three classical colonial living rooms with soaring 15 ft. hardwood ceilings. The lifestyle at Casa Blanca inevitably revolves around the courtyard, its central gardens and pool, its covered surrounding patios with several private areas and its dining room featuring a unique double length solid wood main dining table for the entire family to join in and enjoy meals. With seating space for 14 adults you will marvel at its immensity and quality in equal measure. The home is thoroughly well furnished with exquisite furniture from the local manufacturer Simplemente Madera, who use only the very finest certified hardwoods and cedar woods with a splendid custom 10 ft doors made of cedar woods.Casa Granada is a must see one of a kind home offering an opportunity to live a centuries old European lifestyle with all of today’s modern amenities. Contact us to schedule a private showing.