在售 - Langebaan, South Africa - ¥6,573,185
Langebaan, 7357 - South Africa

地址暂不公布

约¥6,573,185
原货币价格 R12,500,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 8492
    平方英尺 (938.0 )

房产描述

This magical home was designed to optimize the spectacular views that is afforded by its unique location.Both floors are wrapped in windows and sliding doors allowing the exterior and interior to become one.The design of the house is such that it protects against the wind. The ground floor presents two en-suite guest rooms as well as an office. The rest of the floor is dedicated to a large lounge and open plan kitchen that opens up to an undercover patio overlooking the pool and the green belts surrounding it.The upper floor offers a master suite that is en-suite with a spa inspired bathroom, as well as two en-suite guest rooms. There is a TV lounge with views over shark bay. A large store room caters to linen storage. A lounge with a balcony that doubles up as a media room offers a state of the art home theatre system and affords views over Langebaan and the Lagoon.Clever lighting is used to create an illusion that the two floors are floating separately from each other if viewed from a distance. There is an interior and exterior braai with an extractor fan and the garages are automated.This house is a must see for any discerning buyer

上市日期: 2016年6月23日

联系方式

分部：
Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Melanie Mouton-Creugnet
+27 +27 793780000

