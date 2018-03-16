The Caribbean unveils its newest development – Porto Maho,an exclusive village blending luxury with local character, contemporary designand an environmental ethos. Airy and minimalist The Estates at Porto Maho offer 10waterfront homes with breathtaking views over the lagoon of Simpson Bay, theCaribbean and the island of Anguilla in the distance. These beautiful homesfeature private pools, private docks, outdoor hot tubs and interior courtyardgardens and unobstructed views from each room, of the lagoon, the sea andAnguilla on the horizon.Invite St. Maarten’s beautiful landscape into the privacyand serenity of your own home, from the floor to ceiling glass “walls”, to see-throughstairs in the main hall and a second-story skywalk across a courtyard garden providinga dramatic approach to the master bedroom. Luxuriously private, this suiteoffers quick access to the sauna and Turkish steam bath.The 1,500 square meter grounds have lavish outdoor terraces ascendingfrom a private pier to a hot tub and swimming pool, then an outdoor salon area,past the home’s two stories and finally to a trellised parking space forseveral cars. The terraces’ elevators connect the different levels of theresidence. The village offers eco-friendly practices throughout : Solarpanels. Roof cisterns. A black- and grey-water treatment plant. Low-energyelectrical and air-conditioning systems that recycle heat. The landscaping and architecture take advantage of cooltrade winds, limiting the need for artificial temperature controls. Walls ofaerated concrete blocks insulate further against high temperatures, as well asambient noise. (They’re also nontoxic, fire-resistant and insect-proof). Eventhe windowpanes reflect The Estates at Porto Maho’s elegantly practicalenvironmental ethos: each is shaded and pyrolytic-coated to reduce heattransmission. Locally sourced materials command center stage, wheneverpossible. This upscale community features only wood from sustainable forestsand items guaranteed to be toxic-free – from production to installation anddaily use.Options are available of four to six bedrooms each with itsown closet, bathroom and shaded deck with upgrade packages for gym, media room, sauna, Turkishsteam bath, dock storage, boat lifts, elevators and photo voltaic.The Estates at Porto Maho blend the life aquatic withbespoke design. Architects tailor your pier and dock house to suit your style:from another bedroom to a loft-style lounge or yacht-captains’ quarters. Adventurousowners can request customized storage space for kayaks, windsurfers,submarines, catamarans, jet skis, scuba and other sea-going gear. And they cankeep vessels – from dinghies to yachts – sparkling with optional boat lifts.Service here remains paramount and each of these stunninghomes also caters to your comfort and ease. Security, maintenance, gardeningand pool services are included, while other services such as catering andhousekeeping area available on request.Designed by the Turin, Italy-based firm AssociatedArchitects, each residence overlooks the ocean and beautiful Simpson Bay lagoonand is located just minutes from the island’s International airport and Maho villageoffering dining, shopping and gaming in a vibrant resort atmosphere. MahoVillage has many duty-free offerings, a world-class spa and dining optionsincluding international restaurants, from Japanese, Thai, Italian, French andbars, cafes and lounges to suit every palate and mood. As well as having whitesand and crystal clear water, Maho Beach is also the ultimate location forplane spotting!