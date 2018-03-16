17251 Winning Colors Place

Fresh paint throughout, refinished white kitchen cabinets and new carpet! Move-in Ready!This stately Renaissance Grand Monet estate overlooks the dramatic rolling hills and open space of Beacon Hill. No detail was spared on this 8,000+ square foot home with elegant finishes that include hardwood floors, extensive moldings and four fireplaces. A circular driveway, beautiful landscape and stunning views welcome you into this grand home that boasts an open floor plan ideal for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen offers custom cabinetry, over-sized center island with designer lighting, granite countertops, built-in refrigerator, professional gas stove, warming drawer, kitchen desk and walk-in pantry. The spectacular two-story family room boasts dramatic backyard views and features a gas-burning fireplace and built-in cabinetry. Designed to accommodate gracious everyday living, this home includes formal living and dining rooms, sunroom with vaulted wood ceiling, built-in cabinetry with wine refrigerator, and first floor office with wainscoting. A beautiful curved staircase leads to the upper level, which includes three bedrooms with en-suite baths, and a master bedroom featuring a sitting area with gas-burning fireplace, large walk-in closets, exercise room and an incredible master bath. A fully finished basement with custom finishes, molding, recreation room, media room, bar and additional bedroom and bath complete this move-in ready home.This beautifully appointed estate home is located in the prestigious community of Beacon Hill, located in the heart of Loudoun County Wine and Hunt Country, just west of Leesburg, Virginia. Beacon Hill is home to many senior business executives, professional athletes, physicians, attorneys and other professionals. This exclusive luxury home community is nestled on the rolling crest of Catoctin Mountain. Encompassing 1,100 acres, Beacon Hill is home to 225 estate and hamlet homes, surrounded by horse trails and breathtaking open space that offers beautiful views of the Blue Ridge foothills. Once a private estate owned by 1950’s radio host Arthur Godfrey, Beacon Hill offers a unique blend of private country living with easy access to diverse employment and shopping opportunities in Loudoun County. Beacon Hill is just 15 minutes from Dulles airport and an easy commute into Fairfax County and Washington D.C.