12 Wharf Road

Privacy and natural abundance are the hallmark of this beautiful four bedroom, two full and one half bath home. Impeccably maintained, this home offers a versatile floor plan and exceptional views of the Atlantic and the parade of fishing boats and pleasure craft coming from Granite Pier. Set amid lushly landscaped grounds, a family room with fireplace looks onto a sun-splashed deck and the redesigned kitchen with granite counters and picture window looks out to sea. A bright and spacious traditional dining room is ideal for gatherings and a finished lower level offers room for guests with full bath, fireplaced living room which doubles as a bedroom, and kitchenette. A spacious master suite with spa bath provides maximum luxury. Off street parking and a garden shed complete the sense of self-sufficiency moments from downtown Rockport and from the area’s many attractions, including Keystone Bridge, Flat Ledge Quarry, Halibut Point State Park, area beaches and the Shalin Liu Performing Arts Center.
上市日期: 2017年10月18日
MLS ID: 72244382