12 Wharf Road

Privacy and natural abundance are the hallmark of this beautiful four bedroom, two full and one half bath home. Impeccably maintained, this home offers a versatile floor plan and exceptional views of the Atlantic and the parade of fishing boats and pleasure craft coming from Granite Pier. Set amid lushly landscaped grounds, a family room with fireplace looks onto a sun-splashed deck and the redesigned kitchen with granite counters and picture window looks out to sea. A bright and spacious traditional dining room is ideal for gatherings and a finished lower level offers room for guests with full bath, fireplaced living room which doubles as a bedroom, and kitchenette. A spacious master suite with spa bath provides maximum luxury. Off street parking and a garden shed complete the sense of self-sufficiency moments from downtown Rockport and from the area’s many attractions, including Keystone Bridge, Flat Ledge Quarry, Halibut Point State Park, area beaches and the Shalin Liu Performing Arts Center.