This wonderful villais one of the most sought-after and seldom properties, that was built upon the design of the world-famous architect, Alberto Rubio,and whose shape is interpreted as that of a seagull. The special architecture of this property features round, curved forms, which are charmingly integrated into the landscape, large windows and the use of various natural materials.Further on, this magnificent property is situated in one of the most desirable locations of Port Andratx, in Cala Marmacen, and therefore offers fabulous views to the sea. The two storey villa comprises a total of six bedrooms, five bathrooms en suite, a guest toilet, a beautiful living room with high and curved ceilings, a separate dining area, a beautiful designer kitchen, further washing/storage facilities and a garage for two cars.Moreover, the elegant outdoor areas with various, partly covered terraces and a curved pool, an outside shower/WC, beautiful lawns and a BBQ area emphasize the incomparable charm of this unique property. This property is equipped with under floor heating via heat pump and air conditioning hot/cold.