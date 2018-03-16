The house is located in the area of Els Olivar in Pau, around 8 km from the beaches and shops.It has a large plot of approximately 2245m2 and is divided as follows:Downstairs there is a semi-open kitchen, a spacious living room with fireplace and a beautiful lounge, also with fireplace.From the living room you can also access to the porch overlooking the garden and pool. Furthermore, the ground floor has three bedrooms, a bathroom and a bedroom suite with hydromassage bath and shower, a toilet and a office. A staircase leads to the basement.Upstairs are two bedrooms with a large bathroom and exit are to a terrace.Extras: garage, parking for about 6 cars, storage room, summer kitchen, pool, automatic irrigation, well, air conditioning.