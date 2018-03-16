高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Roses, Spain - ¥6,423,300
免费询盘

Roses, 17480 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥6,423,300
原货币价格 €825,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5059
    平方英尺

房产描述

The house is located in the area of Els Olivar in Pau, around 8 km from the beaches and shops.It has a large plot of approximately 2245m2 and is divided as follows:Downstairs there is a semi-open kitchen, a spacious living room with fireplace and a beautiful lounge, also with fireplace.From the living room you can also access to the porch overlooking the garden and pool. Furthermore, the ground floor has three bedrooms, a bathroom and a bedroom suite with hydromassage bath and shower, a toilet and a office. A staircase leads to the basement.Upstairs are two bedrooms with a large bathroom and exit are to a terrace.Extras: garage, parking for about 6 cars, storage room, summer kitchen, pool, automatic irrigation, well, air conditioning.

上市日期: 2015年11月17日

MLS ID: ALTP1135

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_