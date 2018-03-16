高端地产新闻
在售 - Phoenix, AZ, United States - ¥24,392,060
Phoenix, AZ, 85018 - United States

5632 N Camelback Canyon Dr.

约¥24,392,060
原货币价格 $3,850,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 7500
    平方英尺

房产描述

TRULY EXCEPTIONAL ESTATE with over 180° views stretching from Chase Field to beyond Camelback Mountain. Picturesque sunsets & twinkling city lights are enjoyed throughout the mansion; complete with 6 fire features, sleek and sexy finishes, a negative edge infinity pool, a tennis court, two ponds & a river that wraps around a private gazebo. House remodeled in 2014. AMAZING OPEN GREAT ROOM with stunning mountain & city views from every direction and a HUGE MASTER SUITE. This smart house is wired with all the latest technology including pristine surround sound throughout the property. TRULY AN ENTERTAINERS PARADISE. Hands down one of THE VERY BEST VIEW PROPERTIES in all of Arizona on or off the market complete with a 9 hole chipping and putting golf course around the house. A MUST SEE!!

上市日期: 2017年9月22日

MLS ID: 5663690

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jeff Fields
4802693123

