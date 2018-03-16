13165a Birmingham Highway

Introducing this elegant and tranquil gated equestrian estate located in the heart of Milton, just a short distance to Milton High School. This beautifully renovated house by T-Olive Properties has it all, boasting a well thought out professional kitchen, easy work flow ready for any chef, including a beverage center. The Great Room and Dining Room areas are all open, with a spectacular beamed cathedral ceiling that leads to the outdoor living space, perfect for entertaining. As you move outside to the expansive deck made of Ipe wood overlooking the pool, fire pit for ten, and lake area, you are stunned by the sheer beauty and serenity of the property. Master suite on the main with his and her closets, and an unbelievable view. In the office, you are surrounded by handsome wood paneling and built-ins. The three bedroom suites are wonderfully bright and open, all with exquisite views, and accompanied with an open multi use area fitting any need. In addition to the attached three- car garage, is detached three- car garage with full space above for your office, in-law suite or apartment. The estate's lake is home to a peninsula walkout with a constructed fire pit large enough to seat ten. The solar powered chicken coop houses approximately eighteen hens, with an additional small coop across the drive. The fifteen stall barn, riding rink, and out buildings lie just beyond the lake. This beautiful piece of Milton could be yours.