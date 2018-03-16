Serenity House is a majestic 5,039 square foot, two storey, beachfront home which commands incredible, captivating ocean views. It overlooks the outer Bahama Islands and Treasure Cay's world famous 3-1/2 mile crescent beach. The main house floor plan consists of 3 en-suite bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a powder room, an outdoor half bath changing room, a dining/kitchen section that seats 14 people comfortably, a living room downstairs, and another living area upstairs that is separated into a TV entertainment section and two other private seating sections. The master en-suite bedroom is upstairs while the other two en-suite bedrooms are downstairs. All suites open onto covered porches and sea views. The floors are marble tile and the upstairs living and dining areas are highlighted with continuous glass gliders that open onto an adjacent wood deck, covered balcony. The master suite and upstairs living and dining areas are completed with 20 feet high open wood-beam tray ceilings. An attached, separate wing of the estate home comprises a maid's suite (now gym but would also be perfect for an artist den ) with private bath, the laundry area complete with washer and dryer and cabinets, a workshop area, storage closets and a 2-car garage with additional room for a riding lawn mower, various gardening tools, wheelbarrows, ladders and more. The estate sits on a fully Landscaped lot totaling about 2.2 acres with about 130 feet of beachfront and a depth from beach to road of about 626 feet. Some other features of Serenity House include: - Approximately 2.2 acres of estate landscaped with numerous mature coconut palms and tropical plants and 130 feet of beach frontage, -A new metal roof, - Inspiring and incomparable panoramic sea and beach views, - Extensive covered porches, patios and decks, - Tranquil and private master bedroom second storey deck, - New Propane backup generator, - Four 10" irrigation wells, - Fully shuttered for hurricane protection, - Porte cochère at the main entrance door, - 3 air conditioned comfort zones, New upstairs washer and a dryer, - Marble floor tile throughout, - Granite countertops in bathrooms and kitchen, - Ralph Lauren white cushion furniture, - Tommy Bahama cabinets & dressers, - Subzero refrigerator and freezer, - Kitchenaid appliances, - Cedar lined closets, - Plus many more exceptional features. There is another fully landscaped Lot that is adjacent to Serenity House that a Buyer can purchase also. This beachfront Lot has about 145 feet of beach frontage and about 2.3 acres of beautiful mature trees, nicely landscaped lawn with a 2 bedroom, 1 bath caretaker’s cottage. There is a depth of about 641 feet from the beach to the road. This oversized Lot is listed to sell at US$1,795,000 which can be viewed at listing MLS # 26698 The main house is situated on one of the Lots while the cottage is located on the second Lot. This unique and exquisite estate which incidentally is the largest available beachfront property in Treasure Cay is large enough to afford you total privacy from all directions.