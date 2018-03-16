高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Hahns Peak, CO, United States - ¥10,105,282
免费询盘

Hahns Peak, CO, 80428 - United States

29190 Forest Service Road 498 Big Red Park: Northeast Of Columbine

约¥10,105,282
原货币价格 $1,595,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 761
    平方英尺 (160.0 英亩)

房产描述

The Homestead at Big Red Park is one of the most unique properties in Colorado. A 160-acre private retreat surrounded by millions of acres in the US National Forest, this recreational center of the universe is a quarter of a mile from the Continental Divide (CDT1101) and ideally located to all the great recreational attributes associated with the Steamboat Lake & Hahn’s Peak area. If your interests include horseback riding, hiking, biking, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, ATVs, or simply sipping coffee on a porch miles away from the next person, then look no further. The improvements of the Homestead will not disappoint! The two-bedroom cabin each with full bathroom was designed by Joe Robbins Architecture and built by Fox Construction. Every aspect was thoughtfully planned and perfect for all seasons. Fireplaces for each room, a kitchen with all the amenities, large covered porch or the outside fire-pit make this sanctuary a dream come true for the mountain living enthusiast. In addition, the property includes a separate caretakers cabin, shop, outbuildings, tack barn with fireplace that is more appropriate for “after the ride” social gatherings, horse corrals and fencing. The property comes with deeded water rights, USFS access easement and is approximately 40 miles of maintained and paved roads to Steamboat Springs, Colorado. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a true piece of Rocky Mountain paradise.

上市日期: 2016年2月26日

MLS ID: S138090

联系方式

分部：
Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ren Martyn
9708463118

联系方式

分部：
Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ren Martyn
9708463118

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_