高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Woodside, CA, United States - ¥76,014,528
免费询盘

Woodside, CA, 94062 - United States

215 Josselyn Ln

约¥76,014,528
原货币价格 $11,998,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6000
    平方英尺 (216058.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Serene and private estate on nearly five acres in central Woodside, the Silicon Valley's most exclusive bedroom community. Property includes a five bedroom main residence, separate two and four car garages, a one bedroom apartment, a one bedroom guest cottage, a pool and pool house. Minutes to downtown Woodside and Woodside Elementary. Centrally located between San Francisco and San Jose, Woodside offers short drives to the Valley's tech companies and venture firms.

上市日期: 2017年8月14日

MLS ID: ML81673868

联系方式

分部：
Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michael Dreyfus
6506443474

联系方式

分部：
Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michael Dreyfus
6506443474

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_