Large six-bedroom villa plus three on the basement built in a plot of 2.500sqm with typical Algarve traces, robust construction, partially decorated with hand-painted tiles in the Algarve, outdoor pool and tennis court. Six main bedrooms, four ensuite, two on ground floor and four on the first floor. All have balconies and wardrobes. In the basement with almost 180sqm, were built another three bedrooms, kitchen with dining area, bar with fireplace, games room, wine cellar and laundry. Large living room with big windows to enjoy the most natural light, dining area, lounge and bar. Kitchen with dining area that leads directly into the room. Very nice exterior, swimming pool with barbecue, shower and small toilet. Tennis court is surrounded with the planting of fruit trees and typical plants of the Algarve. Along the side a car-port for three cars and garage. Good property to restore or renovate and live with a plenty of space, in a picturesque environment, quiet and prestige in the Algarve, just 5 minutes from the beautiful and unique beaches, Coelha, Evaristo and Galé. Own borehole