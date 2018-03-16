高端地产新闻
在售 - The Woodlands, TX, United States - ¥18,943,444
The Woodlands, TX, 77380 - United States

11 East Shore Drive

约¥18,943,444
原货币价格 $2,990,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 7266
    平方英尺 (16513.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Fabulous custom built home by Lucia’s Oaks on the water of The Woodlands Lake in prestigious East Shore. Three story home is made up of six bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, a full studio apartment with a mini kitchen, huge game room area with a wet bar, a three car garage, huge upper balcony/covered front porch/covered back patio with outdoor kitchen and pool/spa overlooking the lake. Filled with high-end custom quality finishes with old world reclaimed hardwood flooring throughout and beautiful reclaimed wood doors from an antique building in New Orleans. Neighborhood is a very short distance to the main retail, restaurant and entertainment areas of The Woodlands.

上市日期: 2017年10月12日

MLS ID: 49651087

联系方式

分部：
Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty - The Woodlands Brokerage
代理经纪:
Arlene English
7133677333

周边设施

周边设施
