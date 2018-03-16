11 East Shore Drive

Fabulous custom built home by Lucia’s Oaks on the water of The Woodlands Lake in prestigious East Shore. Three story home is made up of six bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, a full studio apartment with a mini kitchen, huge game room area with a wet bar, a three car garage, huge upper balcony/covered front porch/covered back patio with outdoor kitchen and pool/spa overlooking the lake. Filled with high-end custom quality finishes with old world reclaimed hardwood flooring throughout and beautiful reclaimed wood doors from an antique building in New Orleans. Neighborhood is a very short distance to the main retail, restaurant and entertainment areas of The Woodlands.