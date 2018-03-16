151 Kellogg Ave.

Just completed bright and airy Craftsman home in premier Old Palo Alto. This stunning new home offers 3 levels of refined living. The floor plan is exceptionally clean and bright, offering a dignified yet contemporary ambience. Tasteful Craftsman exterior and polished landscape welcome you to your new home. The entry foyer opens onto the formal living room with its marbled fireplace and adjoining formal dining room. Further back, the modern kitchen with its top-of-the-line appliances is connected to the large and open family room. This comfortable space is sun-dappled, complimented by wide-planked oak floors with neutral tones, Dolomite white marble countertop, and quartz and marble throughout. French doors lead to the back terrace for easy indoor-outdoor living. Lower level offers a full bar and wine cellar, guest suite, bedrooms and spacious recreation room. Soaring ceilings on every level. Blocks away from Stanford University and Downtown Palo Alto. Top-rated Palo Alto Schools.