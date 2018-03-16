高端地产新闻
在售 - Snowmass Village, CO, United States - ¥6,652,380
Snowmass Village, CO, 81615 - United States

855 Carriage Way Leaf Unit 101

约¥6,652,380
原货币价格 $1,050,000
共管公寓
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1450
    平方英尺

房产描述

Ski in and out directly to the Snowmass Ski Area slopes! Located directly on Dawdler Ski Run, this beautifully remodeled three bedroom, three bath is the perfect ski retreat. This corner location provides lots of light and windows and is situated in an aspen grove with a park like setting. Ski right to and from your own patio! The main living area has been remodeled and tastefully furnished. Ready to move it! Amenities include pool, two jacuzzis, work out facilities, Top of the Village shuttles, covered parking, superior management and much more. This condominium is also an excellent rental property. Ready to move in and start enjoying!

上市日期: 2016年10月14日

MLS ID: 146390

联系方式

分部：
Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Terry Rogers
+1 9703792443

