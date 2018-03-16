855 Carriage Way Leaf Unit 101

Ski in and out directly to the Snowmass Ski Area slopes! Located directly on Dawdler Ski Run, this beautifully remodeled three bedroom, three bath is the perfect ski retreat. This corner location provides lots of light and windows and is situated in an aspen grove with a park like setting. Ski right to and from your own patio! The main living area has been remodeled and tastefully furnished. Ready to move it! Amenities include pool, two jacuzzis, work out facilities, Top of the Village shuttles, covered parking, superior management and much more. This condominium is also an excellent rental property. Ready to move in and start enjoying!