高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Milton, GA, United States - ¥10,136,326
免费询盘

Milton, GA, 30004 - United States

3213 Balley Forrest Drive

约¥10,136,326
原货币价格 $1,599,900
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5500
    平方英尺 (1.2 英亩)

房产描述

Under Construction. Beautiful European home situated on 12th fairway. Main level owner suite with sitting room, luxurious bath and spacious walk-in closet. Vaulted fireside study. Great room opens to covered back veranda with fabulous golf views and outdoor fireplace. Wonderful kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, island, walk-in pantry, large breakfast room and opens to vaulted keeping room with fireplace. Four car garage, large mud room and separate large keeping room. Upper level has four large bedroom suites-each with private bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs media room. Level driveway and great backyard.

上市日期: 2017年6月17日

MLS ID: 5854937

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julie Allan
+1 4044056908

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julie Allan
+1 4044056908

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_