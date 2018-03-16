3213 Balley Forrest Drive

Under Construction. Beautiful European home situated on 12th fairway. Main level owner suite with sitting room, luxurious bath and spacious walk-in closet. Vaulted fireside study. Great room opens to covered back veranda with fabulous golf views and outdoor fireplace. Wonderful kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, island, walk-in pantry, large breakfast room and opens to vaulted keeping room with fireplace. Four car garage, large mud room and separate large keeping room. Upper level has four large bedroom suites-each with private bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs media room. Level driveway and great backyard.