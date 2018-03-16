高端地产新闻
在售 - Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico - ¥40,547,840
免费询盘

Dorado Beach, 00646 - Puerto Rico

15 Dorado Beach Estates

约¥40,547,840
原货币价格 $6,400,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 10
    卧室
  • 13
    浴室 (13 全卫)
  • 10507
    平方英尺 (1.3 英亩)

房产描述

Never before on market, 15 Dorado Beach Estates boasts 10,507 interior sq.ft + 3891 of outside living and terraces. Elegantly perched atop the prestigious Dorado Beach Estates, within the Resort Gates of the Ritz Carlton Reserve, this truly magnificent estate, has a commanding presence, and a classic charm, reminiscent of the resort's Rockefeller era. Sprawling on 1.3 acres of lush tropical gardens, the main house features 5 en-suite bedrooms, formal living room, dining room, family room, office, billiard room, wine cellar and an inviting second floor terrace with scenic views of the gardens and pool. Two sister houses branch off to each side of the main house, each featuring 3 en-suite bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen and private terraces.Accessible only through the gates of the Resort Entrance, the Estates at Dorado Beach represent the prestige of the original Rockefeller elements. Within the exclusive 1400 acre private resort, the life-style at Dorado Beach offers world-class golf, unparalleled sandy beaches, members only beach club, exquisite cuisine, nature trails, spa and more.Monthly Maintenance: $750

上市日期: 2017年4月21日

联系方式

分部：
Puerto Rico Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sandra Cuba
7875236507

