Never before on market, 15 Dorado Beach Estates boasts 10,507 interior sq.ft + 3891 of outside living and terraces. Elegantly perched atop the prestigious Dorado Beach Estates, within the Resort Gates of the Ritz Carlton Reserve, this truly magnificent estate, has a commanding presence, and a classic charm, reminiscent of the resort's Rockefeller era. Sprawling on 1.3 acres of lush tropical gardens, the main house features 5 en-suite bedrooms, formal living room, dining room, family room, office, billiard room, wine cellar and an inviting second floor terrace with scenic views of the gardens and pool. Two sister houses branch off to each side of the main house, each featuring 3 en-suite bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen and private terraces.Accessible only through the gates of the Resort Entrance, the Estates at Dorado Beach represent the prestige of the original Rockefeller elements. Within the exclusive 1400 acre private resort, the life-style at Dorado Beach offers world-class golf, unparalleled sandy beaches, members only beach club, exquisite cuisine, nature trails, spa and more.Monthly Maintenance: $750