Charming house that resembles a farm, projected by Lindenberg at the tradicional Jardim Europa neighborhood. The location is perfect, near Pinheiros and Hebraica Clubs, JK Iguatemi and Eldorado Shopping Malls. It offers a gorgeous hall, a wide living area and a dining room in burnt cement floors, all directed to the pool and garden. The external area also has a gazebo in Peroba hardwood and a charming tree house. The sliding doors open and hide completely, allowing the natural light in and a connection to the leisure area. There is also a sound system and a big screen, adding to the ambiances. The dining and living rooms hold fireplaces, and the office has demolition wood floors. The property holds two kitchens, a gourmet one connected to the winter garden, and a functional kitchen for everyday use. The intimate area has 6 bedrooms, and 5 of them area suites; the master suite holds two bathrooms with SPAs. There is a linen room, a support kitchen, staff quarters, a storage area, and 4 parking spaces. The water reservoirs hold 20 thousand liters; the heating and illumination are sustainable; the pool is salinized and warm, the blinds and air-conditioning are automated.