17a & 17b Pinta Court

Upscale Leeward Development gated home and guest house with 130 feet of canal frontage and 67 feet of dock space available for purchase. Quiet cul de sac street with ample parking. 2400 sq ft main house with professional kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, cathedral ceilings, large pool, ample outdoor patio space, security system, programmed irrigation system, solar system. 1400 sq ft 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom guest house with its own driveway and pool for privacy. Furnishings included. A pleasure to show. Call for an appointment