在售 - Leeward, Turks and Caicos Islands - ¥15,522,220
免费询盘

Leeward, Turks and Caicos Islands

17a & 17b Pinta Court

约¥15,522,220
原货币价格 $2,450,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2400
    平方英尺

房产描述

Upscale Leeward Development gated home and guest house with 130 feet of canal frontage and 67 feet of dock space available for purchase. Quiet cul de sac street with ample parking. 2400 sq ft main house with professional kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, cathedral ceilings, large pool, ample outdoor patio space, security system, programmed irrigation system, solar system. 1400 sq ft 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom guest house with its own driveway and pool for privacy. Furnishings included. A pleasure to show. Call for an appointment

上市日期: 2017年11月6日

MLS ID: 1700667

联系方式

分部：
Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
David Green
6492312276

