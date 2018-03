Located In The Jericho Sd On A Tree Lined Cul-De-Sac. This 10 Year Old Brick Center Hall Colonial Is Set High On 2+ Professionally Landscape Acres. Totally Fenced In Yard With Negative Edge Gunite Pool With Spa, In Ground Trampoline And Ice Rink! 5900 Square Foot Home With 7 Bedrooms And 6 1/2 Baths, Full Finished Basement, 3 Car Garage. Full House Generator.