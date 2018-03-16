高端地产新闻
在售 - Shoreline, WA, United States - ¥11,404,080
Shoreline, WA, 98177 - United States

103 Nw Highland Dr

约¥11,404,080
原货币价格 $1,800,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 3430
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located within The Highlands, this oasis is situated on nearly two acres of old growth forest and meticulously landscaped grounds. The residence features just over 3,400 sq. ft. of sought after one level living space, which consists of 2 bdrms, den, 3 updated baths, kitchen, formal dining, 3 gas fireplaces, family room, an expansive terrace, and a two-car garage. Beautiful appointments, superb craftsmanship, elegant and flowing spaces, along w/ numerous updates complete this private residence.

上市日期: 2016年4月25日

MLS ID: 931263

联系方式

分部：
Realogics Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Scott Wasner

周边设施

周边设施
_