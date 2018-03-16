Magnificent apartment is located in a beautiful listed regal estate with a special charm where the modernist character predominates. High and coffered ceilings, hydraulic floors and several decorative details are the elements that make this piece of a great value. The property opens front and back, so the light that enters from its balconies and the gallery provide the rooms with a great warmth. It has a constructed area of 170 m2, distributed in five rooms (three doubles and two singles), living room, dining room, kitchen, two bathrooms.It is located in the center of Barcelona, where you can enjoy all the services you need for your comfort.The building has an elevator.It is an exceptional opportunity to acquire a real estate jewel in Barcelona a few meters from the most prestigious streets of Barcelona, in the unbeatable location.