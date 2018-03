This 154± acre parcel is situated above the town of Boonville, minutes away, and showcases stunning westerly views of Anderson Valley. Pass through two private gates as you drive up a winding and scenic road to the house. The 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single story home includes an attached 2 car garage, den/media room off the living room, plenty of space for entertaining, an extra conditioned space currently used as wine storage and a large detached barn.