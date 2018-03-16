20 S Douglas Ave Unit B

PREMIUM SINGLE FAMILY TOWNHOME CLOSE TO BEACH! Least expensive new construction single for southside! "SOUTH OCEAN", an exclusive 4-home complex located only seven properties to the beach in desirable southside location in Margate! Spanning 4 levels, custom-built with finest construction, 2260 sq ft of living space plus 415 sq ft of garage space plus additional sq ft of deck space, great room with living room, dining room, large 532 sq ft of decks and a state of the art kitchen with center island seating, private interior elevator for only this townhome, foyer, master suite with sitting room, walk-in closet and deck, attached private one-car garage plus inside garage storage for bikes and beach chairs for this townhome only plus additional 2-car off-street parking on pavered driveway for total of 3 guaranteed parking spots for this townhome owner's use only (NOT shared!). Located only a short half block to the beach, near the boardwalk and within walking distance to the best restaurants and shopping in Margate! No condo fees, fee simple, 10-year new construction home warranty included, bring your pet. Pick your colors! Buy early for pre-construction pricing & premium selection!