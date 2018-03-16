4917 Mirador Dr

Your family can unfold into private spaces or gather in the luxurious and spacious living areas of this beautiful stucco, stone 5 bedroom, 6.5 bath home. Every inch of this well-planned home is designed for individual privacy and the beckoning warmth of communal spaces that welcome both friends and family to live, dine and entertain.A circular drive of pavers lined with beautiful landscaping introduces a wide entry of double glass and iron doors A porte cochere reveals two double garages unseen from the street and a generous auto court.Rich wood flooring leads into the dining room and adjoining wet bar from an entryway with ample space for a grand piano to grace the curve of the stairs. Through an arched opening is the secret wonder of this home site...a totally private view of the hills that stretch beyond the covered patios and pool. The eastern exposure of the window lined walls at the back allow morning light but protect from harsh evening sun. These entertaining spaces are planned to prolong the amount of time a family can enjoy Austin's clear, warm weather on broad verandas overlooking a lovely pool.The master, a study and the guest room are all on the first floor. Upstairs the rest of the family can retreat to private bedrooms with en-suite baths, coming together on two spacious covered patios or the game room with a wet bar. One of the bedrooms' upstairs is actually a second master (for the child you love the most!) with a separate shower and a jetted tub as well as its own access to a huge covered patio and hill country views for miles.Master bedroom windows have a completely private view off beyond the pool. Clean white marble with soft gray veins encases double vanities, a deep jetted tub, a double shower with two shower heads and the face of a gas log fireplace. Two closets with smart built-in storage and separate water closets complete this master bath dream space.Above the wide double ovens of a dominating Wolf range and below a travertine range hood is the focal point of a kitchen ready to showcase a chef's talents or to serve as the heart of a family gathering. Thick granite on a spacious island serves as prep area for the cook and any number of recruited helpers. Two Askodishwashers, a warming drawer and a built-in paneled refrigerator round out the perfect kitchen.There is a pool bath in addition to the 5.5 baths inside and a rooftop deck serves up a 360-degree view that goes on forever. Few homes can satisfy even the most formidable list of must-haves, but this one delivers functional brilliance in a gorgeous setting. Your family's checklist is complete.