在售 - Empuriabrava, Spain - ¥8,175,109
免费询盘

Empuriabrava, 17487 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥8,175,109
原货币价格 €1,050,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2325
    平方英尺

房产描述

The house is currently under construction. This is a qualitative new building and will be equipped with high-quality materials.The house has two floors. On the ground floor is the entrance area. From here a staircase goes down into a so-called bodega. Furthermore, on the ground floor is a spacious living and dining area with open kitchen and access to the terrace, swimming pool and outdoor kitchen and to the berth. Furthermore, the ground floor has a bedroom and a bathroom. On the upper floor are three bedrooms each with their own bathroom (en suite).The two bedrooms facing the canal side have access to a balcony.A spacious villa with well thought out layout and top quality.

上市日期: 2017年4月15日

MLS ID: ALTP1199

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

周边设施

周边设施
