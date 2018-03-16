The house is currently under construction. This is a qualitative new building and will be equipped with high-quality materials.The house has two floors. On the ground floor is the entrance area. From here a staircase goes down into a so-called bodega. Furthermore, on the ground floor is a spacious living and dining area with open kitchen and access to the terrace, swimming pool and outdoor kitchen and to the berth. Furthermore, the ground floor has a bedroom and a bathroom. On the upper floor are three bedrooms each with their own bathroom (en suite).The two bedrooms facing the canal side have access to a balcony.A spacious villa with well thought out layout and top quality.