400 N Flagler Drive 1206

This 3 Bedroom apartment was completely renovated in 2015/2016. This corner unit allows incredible views of Palm Beach to the east, downtown West Palm to the west as well as windows and balconies looking south along Flagler Drive. The property has been improved w full impact windows, top of the line SubZero and Bosch appliances, new washer/dryer, custom cabinets, custom bathrooms, and porcelain flooring throughout. Waterview Towers is a full service building with the finest amenities including: 24 Hour Security, valet parking, heated pool, new exercise room, tennis courts and an adjacent marina with deli / mini market.The building is within walking distance of heart of downtown West Palm and the many great restaurants, retailers/services/offices as well as the many events downtown such as the Green Market, Sunfest, 4th on Flagler, the Palm Beach Boat show. Waterview is also at the base of the "North Bridge", which makes Palm Beach extremely convenient.