在售 - Cliffside Park, NJ, United States - ¥8,863,504
Cliffside Park, NJ, 07010 - United States

27 Riverview Ave

约¥8,863,504
原货币价格 $1,399,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室

房产描述

Beautiful Spacious 6 Bedroom Colonial with NYC view in the much desired Cliffside Park area. Radiant floor heating throughout the first floor, Gourmet kitchen with granite tops, French doors to the backyard, Finished basement, Large third floor bonus room with balcony overlooking NYC skyline, Intercom, Multi-zone Central air, 2 Car garage, Stone paver driveway, Landscaped backyard with Gazebo. Close to NYC Trans, Shopping, and Schools. The VIRTUAL TOUR link features a Proper Cinema Tour production and 3D Showcase of the entire property. It details much more than pictures and words can describe.

上市日期: 2017年12月16日

MLS ID: 1748121

联系方式

分部：
Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jason Pierce
2015685668

