27 Riverview Ave

Beautiful Spacious 6 Bedroom Colonial with NYC view in the much desired Cliffside Park area. Radiant floor heating throughout the first floor, Gourmet kitchen with granite tops, French doors to the backyard, Finished basement, Large third floor bonus room with balcony overlooking NYC skyline, Intercom, Multi-zone Central air, 2 Car garage, Stone paver driveway, Landscaped backyard with Gazebo. Close to NYC Trans, Shopping, and Schools. The VIRTUAL TOUR link features a Proper Cinema Tour production and 3D Showcase of the entire property. It details much more than pictures and words can describe.